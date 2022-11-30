DU NCWEB 2022: BA, BCom fifth cut off RELEASED at admission.uod.ac.in- Direct link to check here

DU NCWEB 2022: Delhi University, DU released the DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, NCWEB 5th Cut off on November 29, 2022. The cutoff has been released publicly for the BA and BCom programmes. It is available on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, independently for both programmes. The official notice states that “The Fifth Cut-Off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 29th November 2022. Online Admission shall. commence from Wednesday, the 30th of November 2022. Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (Fifth Admission List) at which admissions to the above courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart.”

DU NCWEB 5th Cut off 2022: Here’s how to download

Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Then click on the NCWEB section and the fourth cut off list will be on the screen

On the homepage, they should scroll down and look for tab which reads NCWEB Admissions 2022

Then candidates should click on the relevant course name

Candidates should keep a copy of the same for future reference

On December 6, 2022, Delhi University will also release a special drive cut-off for applicants who fall under the SC, ST, and other backward castes (OBC) categories. The official website should always be checked by candidates if they want to be informed about DU NCWEB.