DU NCWEB third cut-off 2022 for BA, BCom programmes to be RELEASED TODAY at ncweb.du.ac.in- Here’s how to check

DU NCWEB 2022: The University of Delhi will publish the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) 3rd cutoff 2022 today, November 9. The DU NCWEB third cutoff 2022 will be available on the university's official website, ncweb.du.ac.in. The minimal marks needed for admission to the various programs that the universities offer will be included in the cut-off marks, which will be made available in a PDF file. From November 10 to 11, applicants may submit applications for admission using the DU NCWEB third cut-off for 2022. The relevant colleges have until November 12 to complete permissions for admission using the DU NCWEB third cut-off. November 13 is the final day to pay the entry charge. The third cut-off for the DU NCWEB in 2022 will take into account the candidates' class 12 test scores by category, college, and course.

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘admissions’ tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the left side, click on the ‘NCWEB’ tab.

Step 5: The cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will be visible on the screen. Choose according to your course and download for future reference.

DU will announce a special cut-off on November 15 in consideration of the open seats following the first through third DU NCWEB cut-offs. Between November 16 and 17, candidates may submit applications for admission using the special cutoff.