DU to reopen on Feb 17, Check Covid guidelines for students

New Delhi: Days after Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave a go-ahead to universities in the national capital to operate physically after a Covid-induced halt, Delhi University on Wednesday announced that will resume in-person classes from February 17.

The decision to reopen the campus for offline classes, which were shut in March 2020, came after weeks-long massive protests by the students. However, the classes will be conducted with certain mandatory Covid norms.

Here are the Covid guidelines to be followed by the Delhi University students:

All outstation students will have to undergo mandatory isolation for three days before they can enter their college.

The order also said that the authorities shall encourage the teaching and non-teaching staff and the students to get vaccinated if not already done at the earliest.

As per DDMA guidelines, thorough sanitisation and proper ventilation should be carried out in libraries and college premises

There should be adequate availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and soaps.

As Covid-19 cases declined, the schools in Delhi, higher educational institutions and coaching centres were reopened on Monday (February 7) following DDMA's order.

