DU to reopen on Feb 17, Check Covid guidelines for students

New Delhi: Days after Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave a go-ahead to universities in the national capital to operate physically after a Covid-induced halt, Delhi University on Wednesday announced that will resume in-person classes from February 17.
The decision to reopen the campus for offline classes, which were shut in March 2020, came after weeks-long massive protests by the students. However, the classes will be conducted with certain mandatory Covid norms.
Here are the Covid guidelines to be followed by the Delhi University students:
- All outstation students will have to undergo mandatory isolation for three days before they can enter their college.
- The order also said that the authorities shall encourage the teaching and non-teaching staff and the students to get vaccinated if not already done at the earliest.
- As per DDMA guidelines, thorough sanitisation and proper ventilation should be carried out in libraries and college premises
- There should be adequate availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and soaps.
As Covid-19 cases declined, the schools in Delhi, higher educational institutions and coaching centres were reopened on Monday (February 7) following DDMA's order.