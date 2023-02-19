topStoriesenglish2575032
Early Onset of Summer in Delhi? Maximum temperature above normal, says IMD

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital Sunday settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, the IMD said.

Feb 19, 2023
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi`s maximum temperature is likely to go appreciably above the normal at 31 Degrees Celsius on Sunday. "Appreciably above normal (3.1 degree Celsius to 5.0 degree Celsius) at most places over Punjab, at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Sub-Himalayan region," said IMD.

The minimum temperature in the national capital Sunday settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, the IMD said. However, the relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 a.m.

The weather forecast has said that the city will experience a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening.

"Maximum temperatures are very likely to be in the range of 37-39 degrees over many parts of Gujarat state and Maharashtra-Goa coasts during the next 2 days. No significant change in Maximum Temperatures very likely over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next 2 days and a gradual fall by 2-3 degrees during the subsequent 3 days," the IMD has said.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Shimla Sees February's Warmest Night at 14.4 Degrees Celsius

It further said that there will not be a significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the rest parts of the country during the next five days. The IMD has also predicted isolated heat wave conditions are likely over Kutch and Konkan during the next two days.

