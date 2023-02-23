topStoriesenglish2576380
NewsIndia
GUJARAT EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Amreli in Gujarat, No Casualties Reported

Gujarat's Kutch district, also located in the Saurashtra region, experienced a devastating earthquake in January 2001 in which 13,800 people were killed.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 04:36 PM IST|Source: PTI

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Amreli in Gujarat, No Casualties Reported

Amreli: A mild tremor of 3.1 magnitudes was recorded in Savarkundla taluka of Gujarat's Amreli district on Thursday, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, district authorities said. The tremor was recorded 44 kilometers south-southeast of Amreli at Mitiyala village in Savarkundla taluka, at a depth of 6.2 km, said the official from the Gandhinagar-based ISR.

On February 19, a tremor of 2.2 magnitudes was recorded in the Khambha area of Amreli district, located in Saurashtra region, it said. Gujarat's Kutch district, also located in the Saurashtra region, experienced a devastating earthquake in January 2001 in which 13,800 people were killed and another 1.67 lakh were injured. The earthquake caused severe damage to properties in various towns and villages of the district.

Gujarat earthquakegujarat amreli earthquakegujarat kutchEarthquake newsInstitute of Seismological ResearchGujarat earthquake news

