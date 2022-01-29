हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Election Commission

EC announces schedule for biennial election to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, details here

According to the Election Commission, the biennial election for 36 constituencies of the UP Legislative Council will be held on March 3 and 7.

EC announces schedule for biennial election to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, details here
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday (January 28, 2022) announced the schedule for the biennial election of 36 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from 35 local authorities.

In the first phase, 29 seats and in the second phase, six seats will go to the polls.

The notification for the first phase will be issued on February 4, while February 11 is the last date for filing nominations. 

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 14 and February 16 is the last date to withdraw candidature. 

Voting will be held on March 3 from 8 am to 4 pm.

The seats going to polls in the first phase are local authorities of Moradabad-Bijnor, Rampur-Bareilly, Budaun, Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Kheri, Lucknow-Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Azamgarh-Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Allahabad, Banda-Hamirpur, Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur, Kanpur-Fatehpur, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Agra-Firozabad, Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Meerut-Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur.

The notification for the second phase will be issued on February 10, while February 17 is the last date to file nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 18 and February 21 is the last date to withdraw candidature.

The seats going to polls in the second phase are local authorities of Gonda, Faizabad, Basti-Siddharthanagar, Gorakhpur-Maharajganj, Deoria and Ballia.

Voting will be held on March 7 from 8 am to 4 pm, and counting of votes will be held on March 12, the statement said.

The term of office of the 36 sitting members of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from 35 Local Authorities' Constituencies is going to expire on March 7.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Election CommissionElection Commission of IndiaECUttar Pradesh Legislative CouncilUttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls
Next
Story

BJP richest party in 2019-20, followed by BSP and Congress: Report

Must Watch

PT22M44S

DNA: Namaz in class - Will schools now run on the basis of religion?