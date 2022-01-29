EC announces schedule for biennial election to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, details here

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday (January 28, 2022) announced the schedule for the biennial election of 36 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from 35 local authorities.

In the first phase, 29 seats and in the second phase, six seats will go to the polls.

The notification for the first phase will be issued on February 4, while February 11 is the last date for filing nominations.

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 14 and February 16 is the last date to withdraw candidature.

Voting will be held on March 3 from 8 am to 4 pm.

The seats going to polls in the first phase are local authorities of Moradabad-Bijnor, Rampur-Bareilly, Budaun, Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Kheri, Lucknow-Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Azamgarh-Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Allahabad, Banda-Hamirpur, Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur, Kanpur-Fatehpur, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Agra-Firozabad, Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Meerut-Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur.

The notification for the second phase will be issued on February 10, while February 17 is the last date to file nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 18 and February 21 is the last date to withdraw candidature.

The seats going to polls in the second phase are local authorities of Gonda, Faizabad, Basti-Siddharthanagar, Gorakhpur-Maharajganj, Deoria and Ballia.

Voting will be held on March 7 from 8 am to 4 pm, and counting of votes will be held on March 12, the statement said.

The term of office of the 36 sitting members of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from 35 Local Authorities' Constituencies is going to expire on March 7.

Live TV