EC Notice To Mallikarjun Kharge's Son Priyank For Abusive Remark On PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge for making alleged derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying prima facie he has violated provisions of the Model Code Of Conduct.

The apex poll panel has asked Priyank, the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to respond to the notice by May 4 evening as to why appropriate action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against him.

Priyank stirred a controversy by calling PM Modi ‘nalayak’ which evoked a sharp response from the ruling BJP. The BJP had moved the poll panel against Priyank for using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi.

Priyank, seeking re-election from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, recently said that PM Modi claiming to be a son of the Banjara community and promising to take care of them was "inept" because he and his party had created confusion about reservations for the SC community.

What would Priyank Kharge be doing if he wasn't Mallikarjun Kharge's son? It is anybody's guess! It is quite rich for someone, who is feeding of his father's name, to call a democratically elected PM 'nalayak'. It is fine to disagree with the PM, criticise him, but calling him…

His remark comes days after his father Mallikarjun Kharge's "venomous snake" barb aimed at PM Modi.

Mallikarjun Kharge, however, stoutly defended his son and said he never made such comments. The Congress president said, "No. No. It is very wrong. He never said it. Don't put these words into his mouth. He attacked the Parliament member (not Modi) who abused him. So, don't put these words into his mouth (saying it was meant) for PM Modi. I am sorry, everywhere this is going on (misquoting) purposely.”

Priyank while addressing a poll gathering quoted from PM Modi's speech and said, "When you (PM Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) what did you tell the people of Banjara community? "Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (You do not be afraid. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi)."

Priyank further said though PM Modi claimed to be the son of the Banjara community, confusion was created on reservation by the BJP regime in Karnataka.

Priyank, who had been a minister in the Siddaramaiah government said, "The Prime Minister during his earlier visit said he was a son of the Koli community and the Kabbaliga and Kuruba communities. Today he calls himself a son of the Banjara community."

In response, BJP’s Karnataka unit filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress President Mallikarjin Kharge's son and MLA Priyank Kharge over his 'Nalayak' remarks about PM Modi.