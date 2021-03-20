हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2021

EC restricts political appointees holding administrator office in WB civic bodies from attending board events

The panel said a committee headed by state chief secretary and principal secretaries of urban development, and personnel as members should appoint government officials.

EC restricts political appointees holding administrator office in WB civic bodies from attending board events
File photo

New Delhi: Using its constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday (March 20) restrained political appointees holding the office of administrators in municipal corporations in West Bengal on an appointment basis after the end of their elected term, from participating in functions of the board during the time poll code is in place.

In a statement, the poll panel said it has issued the order to avoid a situation that may give rise to legitimate apprehensions in the mind of voters about the fairness and impartiality of the election process.

The panel said a committee headed by state chief secretary and principal secretaries of urban development, and personnel as members should appoint government officials, keeping in view EC's instructions, to discharge the functions of the administrators or head of the board of administrators during the period the model code of conduct is in place in the poll-bound state.

"It is expected of the chief secretary to ensure a level playing field in all other municipal bodies in the state of West Bengal by rigorous reviews of their decisions which can disturb the level playing field," the statement citing the order said.

The state government has been asked to send compliance of the order by 10 am on Monday.

The statement said according to the order, there would be a temporarily restrain on "such political appointees, who are holding the office of administrators/ head of board of administrators in the municipal corporations of West Bengal on appointment basis after the end of their elected term, from participating in/exercising the functions of the board during the period the Model Code of Conduct is in force."

West Bengal goes to elections in eight phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2 along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
assembly elections 20212021 West Bengal Assembly electionsElection Commission
Next
Story

Former Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh levels serious allegations at Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh

Must Watch

PT40M48S

Taal Thok Ke: Do the people of Bengal have faith in Mamata Banerjee?