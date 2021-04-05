ED attaches assets worth Rs 165.86 crore owned key accused in illegal coal mining case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets to the tune of Rs 165.86 crore owned by Anup Majee who is accused in illegal coal mining case.

These assets include land, factory premises, plant and machinery and other assets of two companies namely M/s Ispat Damodar Private Limited and M/s Sonic Thermal Private Limited.

The manufacturing plants of these companies are situated in Purulia and Bankura, West Bengal.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by CBI. Money laundering investigation revealed that Anup Majee had transferred Proceeds of Crime (POC) to the tune of Rs 67.80 crore to both the said companies in the guise of share purchase of these companies for acquiring the plants and assets of these companies.

Additionally, POC to the tune of Rs 98.06 crore was also transferred to both companies.

The total transfer amounts to Rs 165.86 crore, which had been layered through a maze of shell companies and generated from illegal coal mining.

In this case, two persons namely Vikas Mishra & Ashok Mishra have been arrested by ED on 16.03.21 and 03.04.21 respectively for their role in laundering the proceeds generated from the illegal coal mining.

Vikas Mishra is in judicial custody and Ashok Mishra is in ED custody till April 7, 2021.

