topStoriesenglish2577847
NewsIndia
MANISH SISODIA ARREST

ED, CBI, IT Have Become Instruments Of 'Political Vendetta' Under Narendra Modi Govt: Congress

The assertion came on a day a special court sent Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to five-day CBI remand after the agency sought his custody for effective interrogation to unravel the alleged scam.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 06:45 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

ED, CBI, IT Have Become Instruments Of 'Political Vendetta' Under Narendra Modi Govt: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged that institutions like the ED, the CBI, and the Income Tax Department have become instruments of "political vendetta" under the Narendra Modi government and opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation.

The assertion came on a day a special court sent Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to five-day CBI remand after the agency sought his custody for effective interrogation to unravel the alleged scam in the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. CBI arrested Mr. Sisodia on Sunday after around eight hours of questioning.

Without naming anyone or any particular case, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The Congress has always held the belief that institutions like ED, CBI and Income Tax Department have become instruments of political vendetta and harassment under Modi Sarkar."

"These institutions have lost all professionalism. Opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation," Mr. Ramesh said.  On Sunday, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case is a welcome step. He had claimed that the AAP "used power to accumulate wealth".

Live Tv

manish sisodia arrestmanish sisodia arrest newscbi manish sisodia news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985