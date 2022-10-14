More trouble for AAP as ED conducts raids at 25 locations in Delhi in liquor policy case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (October 14, 2022) conducted raids at 25 locations in the national capital as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy. The premises covered under the search operation belong to private entities linked to liquor dealership and distributorship, officials said.

The fresh raids came a week after the probe agency conducted raids at 35 locations in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and some places in Hyderabad.

ED has conducted multiple raids in liquor policy case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, last month in the case.

The liquor scheme came under the scanner after Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others.

(With agency inputs)