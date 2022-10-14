NewsIndia
More trouble for AAP as ED conducts raids at 25 locations in Delhi in liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided at least 25 locations in the national capital as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy, officials said.

Oct 14, 2022

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (October 14, 2022) conducted raids at 25 locations in the national capital as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy. The premises covered under the search operation belong to private entities linked to liquor dealership and distributorship, officials said.

The fresh raids came a week after the probe agency conducted raids at 35 locations in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and some places in Hyderabad. 

ED has conducted multiple raids in liquor policy case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, last month in the case.

The liquor scheme came under the scanner after Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others.

(With agency inputs)

