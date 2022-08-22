NewsIndia
DHARMENDRA PRADHAN

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses issue of pending visas at 6th Australia-India Education Council

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan co-chaired the 6th Australia India Education Council, AEIC, today, August 22, 2022. Apart from strengthening bilateral ties with Australia in the field of education and skill development, the Union Minister also brought up the subject of delayed student visas.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is on a four-day visit to Australia to expand bilateral ties
  • Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the problem of the countless waiting student visas with his Australian counterpart
  • India remains dedicated to building knowledge bridges and deepening bilateral interactions with Australia

Trending Photos

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses issue of pending visas at 6th Australia-India Education Council

New Delhi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is on a four-day visit to Australia to expand bilateral ties between the two nations, particularly in education, skill development, and research goals. Today, August 22, 2022, Union Minister co-chaired the 6th Australia India Education Council (AIEC). Apart from discussing collaboration, Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the problem of the countless waiting student visas with his Australian counterpart, Minister Jason Clare, during AIEC 2022. "I mentioned the issue of waiting visas for Indian students coming to Australia, as well as areas where our countries may collaborate," Pradhan said.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "I raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students going to Australia as well as areas our countries can work together, especially in advancing research collaborations in Ayurveda, Yoga & Agriculture, skill development, curriculum development, and Digital University”. According to the Australian government, it is working to expedite the pending student visas of Indian students preparing to begin their higher education journey in Australia.

Dharmendra Pradhan also stated that India remains dedicated to building knowledge bridges and deepening bilateral interactions with Australia in education, skilling, and research for mutual progress and prosperity.  Union Minister Pradhan invited Australian Education Minister Jason Clare and his team to conduct the 7th AEIC meeting in India.

India remains dedicated to building knowledge bridges and deepening bilateral interactions with Australia in education, skilling, and research for mutual progress and prosperity.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?