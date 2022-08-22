New Delhi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is on a four-day visit to Australia to expand bilateral ties between the two nations, particularly in education, skill development, and research goals. Today, August 22, 2022, Union Minister co-chaired the 6th Australia India Education Council (AIEC). Apart from discussing collaboration, Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the problem of the countless waiting student visas with his Australian counterpart, Minister Jason Clare, during AIEC 2022. "I mentioned the issue of waiting visas for Indian students coming to Australia, as well as areas where our countries may collaborate," Pradhan said.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "I raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students going to Australia as well as areas our countries can work together, especially in advancing research collaborations in Ayurveda, Yoga & Agriculture, skill development, curriculum development, and Digital University”. According to the Australian government, it is working to expedite the pending student visas of Indian students preparing to begin their higher education journey in Australia.

Delighted to meet my Ministerial counterpart in Australia HE @JasonClareMP ahead of the 6th meeting of the AIEC.



We had fruitful discussions on further strengthening our cooperation in education, skill development, research collaborations, innovation and entrepreneurship. pic.twitter.com/Es6AbUg0zR — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 22, 2022

Appreciate the keenness of the Australian govt. in expediting visas to Indian students and also towards establishing university-to-university collaborations for offering dual degree programs to encourage two-way student mobility and to boost people-to-people linkages. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 22, 2022

Dharmendra Pradhan also stated that India remains dedicated to building knowledge bridges and deepening bilateral interactions with Australia in education, skilling, and research for mutual progress and prosperity. Union Minister Pradhan invited Australian Education Minister Jason Clare and his team to conduct the 7th AEIC meeting in India.

India remains committed to build knowledge bridges and deepen bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/blnD8TVHFn August 22, 2022

