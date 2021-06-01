Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal likely to take a call on CBSE, ICSE exams today

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is likely to take a call on the pending Class 12 CBSE and ICSE board exams today (June 1, 2021).

While the CBSE on April 14 had postponed class 12 exams due to COVID-19 and had said that the situation will be reviewed on June 1, the CISCE had also taken the same call and had announced to take a decision in the first week of June.

"A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," the education ministry had said on CBSE class 12th board exams.

