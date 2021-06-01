हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
class 12 board exam 2021

Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal likely to take a call on CBSE, ICSE exams today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is likely to take a call on the pending Class 12 CBSE and ICSE board exams today (June 1, 2021).

Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal likely to take a call on CBSE, ICSE exams today
File Photo

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is likely to take a call on the pending Class 12 CBSE and ICSE board exams today (June 1, 2021).

While the CBSE on April 14 had postponed class 12 exams due to COVID-19 and had said that the situation will be reviewed on June 1, the CISCE had also taken the same call and had announced to take a decision in the first week of June.   

"A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," the education ministry had said on CBSE class 12th board exams.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
class 12 board exam 202112th Board examsCBSEICSE
Next
Story

Dominica govt knew Mehul Choksi was coming to the country, claims Opposition leader Lennox Linton

Must Watch

PT12M31S

Which girl implicated Mehul Choksi Fugitive in PNB Fraud Case?