BREAKING: EC to announce Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assembly election dates at 3 PM today

New Delhi: Election Commission (EC) will be announcing the election schedule for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. EC has called a press conference today and is likely to brief about the election polls in the two states.

However, the poll body has not disclosed the reason for the press conference scheduled at Vigyan Bhavan, but it is expected that the election schedule of the two states shall be announced. Meanwhile, the Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.

On the one hand, BJP has kickstarted the election campaigns in both states with PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducting rallies in the states. On the other hand, Congress is all set to begin its election campaign in Himachal Pradesh where the party’s General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be conducting a maha rally “Parivartan Pratigya Rally” in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Apart from the arc-rival parties, Aam Aadmi Party has also stepped into the election fray by extensively conducting rallies in the states.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023.