EMISAT, India's spy satellite passes over Tibet to trace China's PLA positions at LAC

New Delhi: Amid simmering tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, India’s spy satellite EMISAT has reportedly gathered information about the positions of China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops by passing over Tibet.

The satellite that carries Kautilya which is an ELINT (electronic intelligence) package, passed over the positions of PLA troops in occupied Tibet near India's north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The ELINT includes recordings and analysis of intercepted signals and helps create an RF signature of a radar which can, in turn, be used for locating and quickly identify the radar in subsequent encounters.

This satellite is operated by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and was built around ISRO’s Mini Satellite-2 bus weighing about 436 kg.

It was successfully placed in its intended sun-synchronous polar orbit of 748 km height by PSLV-C45 on April 01, 2019.

EMISAT is India's first electronic surveillance satellite and is one of the powerful electronic intelligence/surveillance satellites.

Also read | Chinese military expert lauds Indian troops amid India-China standoff along Line of Actual Control

Talking about the development to Zee News, Major General (Retd) AK Siwach expressed that it's important to find out the build-up by the Chinese Army in Tibet.

He said, "As per previous intelligence information, the Chinese had gathered two MAC divisions and a motorized division in Tibet. So, it's important to know how they have been deployed and the number of formation China has gathered there."

"We can't find out China's purpose until unless we find out about their MAC and motorized divisions. How many troops they have deployed and what kind of weapons they are carrying," added Siwach.

He stated that the Indian Army has also increased its deployment considering this.

Major General Siwach also commented on the first batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft that took off from France's Istres airbase on Monday, and said, "They are game-changers. They have advanced weapons and missiles. China and Pakistan don't have this kind of aircraft."

He added, "India's combat airpower has now increased after the induction of Rafale aircraft."

Meanwhile, these jets will land at the Ambala Air Force Station (Punjab) on July 29 after covering a distance of around 7,364 kilometres.

Earlier in October 2019, the first Rafale fighter was handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and ten aircraft have been delivered to date. All thirty-six aircraft are slated to be delivered by the end of 2021.

Also read | Here's why India's Rafale fighter jet is a better choice for dogfight than Pakistan's US-made F-16