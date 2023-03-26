Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Graduate From Harvard University As Claimed By Priyanka Gandhi?

Congress party has been on its best offensive against the BJP after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case. The Congress party has launched an all-out attack against the BJP accusing the saffron brigade of suppressing opposition voices while defending Adani. Addressing the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Rajghat as part of the Congress' nationwide protests against its former president's disqualification, Rahul Gandhi's sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Rahul Gandhi has degrees from two leading international education institutions in Harvard and Cambridge and despite that the BJP calls him Pappu.

"When they came to know that he is not Pappu and lakhs of people are walking with him, they got disturbed over the questions he raised in Parliament to which they don't have answers. They have to do all this to stop just one person," said Vadra.

Addressing the rally in Delhi today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra further said that the time had come to raise a voice against an "arrogant government" as barring Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections does not bode well for the country and its democracy.

"This country's prime minister is a coward. Take me to jail but the truth is this country's prime minister is a coward. He is hiding behind his power and (he) is arrogant. But this country's tradition is that people reply to an arrogant king. This country recognises an arrogant king. This country knows the truth," she said.

Reacting to Priyanka's claim, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused her of lying about Rahul Gandhi's educational background. The BJP leader said, "None of Rahul Gandhi's election affidavits mentions a degree from Harvard. Priyanka Vadra, just like her disqualified brother, is lying. Is there anything about the family that is not fake?"

Did Rahul Gandhi Have A Degree From Harvard University?

Rahul Gandhi indeed went to Harvard University but he did not complete the course. As per Rahul Gandhi's official website (rahulgandhi.in), he shifted to Rollins College in Florida due to security reasons.

"Born on 19 June 1970, Rahul Gandhi spent his early childhood between Delhi, the political centre of India, and Dehradun, a town nestled in the valley between the Himalayas and Shivaliks. He began his undergraduate career at Delhi’s St. Stephen’s College before moving to Harvard University in the USA. In his second year, Rahul transferred to Rollins College in Florida due to security threats following his father’s, the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s, assassination. Rahul Gandhi graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in 1994. The year after, he obtained his M. Phil from Trinity College, Cambridge," reads the description on his website.

Thus the claim that Rahul Gandhi graduated from the Harvard University is fake while he may have a first-year certificate from the university as he shifted to Rollins College in the second year.