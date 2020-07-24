Fake Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana link being pushed through WhatsApp, users asked to remain vigilant

NEW DELHI: The government has yet again warned that social media platforms are being used to circulate URL/links of a fake website in the name of Pradhan Mantri Berozgar Bhatta Yojana 2020.

Issuing a general advisory, the government’s nodal agency PIB said that it has been noticed that fake URL/Links are being pushed through WhatsApp messages in different groups targeting gullible citizens.

The link says that the Narendra Modi Government is planning to give Rs 3,500 to each and every registered unemployed youth through this welfare programme.

It further states that the unemployed youths should register before 15th July 2020 on the given link and there would be no charge levied for Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana registration online.

The Press Information Bureau, on its Fact Check handle, has clarified that there is no such programme either implemented by the Centre and there is no such proposal pending for discussion. PIB said that this is fake news and youths are advised not to fall prey to it.

PIB adds that action has been taken in this regard and the fake website has been promptly blocked thus protecting innocent citizens from suffering loss at the hands of fraudsters.

A case has also been registered and the matter is being investigated by CyPAD Unit. Strict legal action will be taken against the culprits, it adds.

People are advised to rely on genuine Government websites having ".gov.in" extension.

Citizens should also verify information from multiple sources (Genuine Sites, PIB Bulletin, Verified Social Media accounts of Govt. Departments, etc.) before making any financial transaction.