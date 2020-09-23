Fearing Indian Army's might, Chinese soldiers seen 'crying' on way to border in viral video

NEW DELHI: A video showing Chinese soldiers crying while they are on their way to the disputed border with India has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the young Chinese Army recruits can be seen crying and singing a Chinese military song called 'Green Flowers in the Army'.

The video indicates that the PLA troops which are being sent to Ladakh to fuel China’s misadventures, are not quite happy with their government’s move. The footage shows the young PLA recruits in a tense situation as they possibly fear the might of the Indian Army.

According to the Taiwan News, the footage was initially posted on the WeChat page of Fuyang City Weekly before it was taken down, and the original video showed that the 10 new recruits were from Fuyang City’s Yingzhou district in China’s Anhui province.

All the young recruits were supposedly college students, while around five of them had “volunteered to serve in Tibet”, bordering Ladakh. The purported video was shot near Fuyang Railway Station as the troops headed to a military camp in Hebei province, according to the Taiwan News report.

Taiwanese media has taken a swipe at the Chinese Army after the video went viral, insinuating that the emotional outburst was a sign of fear.

However, the Chinese state-run media house Global Times has countered the allegation, claiming that the video was shot when the soldiers had bid farewell to their families.

China is currently locked in a military stand-off with Taiwan, much like India in Ladakh. The tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has persisted for months despite talks at multiple levels.

Violent clashes in Ladakh's the Galwan Valley on June 15 led to both sides losing soldiers. Recently, warning shots were also fired, after a gap of decades.

With the Indian Army and border security forces giving the Chinese side a taste of its own medicine, a panicky Beijing is building up its troop deployment along the international border.