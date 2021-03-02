हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aam Aadmi Party

FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA for allegedly molesting woman party worker

The FIR, which included charges of molestation, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint, was filed at the Jafrabad police station on the basis of the woman's complaint. Rehman, legislator from the Seelampur constituency, had denied the allegations saying he did not meet the woman at all.

FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA for allegedly molesting woman party worker
Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Delhi police on Monday (March 1) registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Abdul Rehman on charges of molestation.

Rehman was accused of assaulting a woman worker of the party during the civic bypolls in northeast Delhi’s Chauhan Bangar area on Sunday.
 
The FIR, which included charges of molestation, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint, was filed at the Jafrabad police station on the basis of the woman's complaint.

Rehman, legislator from the Seelampur constituency, had denied the allegations saying he did not meet the woman at all on the day in question.

"All the allegations against me are false and baseless as I did not meet the woman or even in the past," Rehman was quoted as saying by a daily.

The MLA said he was hopeful of a fair investigation into the case.

"I am ready to face the punishment if I am found guilty. Else, the person who filed the false complaint or those who are supporting her should be punished," Rehman said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aam Aadmi PartyAAP MLADelhi Police
Next
Story

NIA takes up investigation of bomb attack on TMC leader Jakir Hossain

Must Watch

PT4M35S

Bengal: Investigation into the bomb attack on TMC leader Jakir Hossain handed over to NIA