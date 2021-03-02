FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA for allegedly molesting woman party worker

New Delhi: Delhi police on Monday (March 1) registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Abdul Rehman on charges of molestation.

Rehman was accused of assaulting a woman worker of the party during the civic bypolls in northeast Delhi’s Chauhan Bangar area on Sunday.



The FIR, which included charges of molestation, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint, was filed at the Jafrabad police station on the basis of the woman's complaint.

Rehman, legislator from the Seelampur constituency, had denied the allegations saying he did not meet the woman at all on the day in question.

"All the allegations against me are false and baseless as I did not meet the woman or even in the past," Rehman was quoted as saying by a daily.

The MLA said he was hopeful of a fair investigation into the case.

"I am ready to face the punishment if I am found guilty. Else, the person who filed the false complaint or those who are supporting her should be punished," Rehman said.

