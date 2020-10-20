FIR against BJP leader for flouting COVID-19 guidelines during roadshow in Indore

Indore: An FIR was registered against BJP leader Dinesh Bhawsar for alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's roadshow on October 19 in Indore's Sanwer Tehsil.

The FIR states that while permission for five vehicles taking part in the roadshow had been taken, there were 20-25 vehicles that came out on the streets. Apart from this social distancing not being followed, members not wearing masks as the other reasons.

The FIR has been registered at the Sanwer police station.

Shivraj Singh took part in the roadshow as he was campaigning for BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat for the upcoming by-polls to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Polling will be held in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. The counting of votes for all the by-elections will be held on November 10.