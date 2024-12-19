The Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday for alleged theft of electricity at his residence in the Deepa Sarai neighbourhood here, officials said.

While the MP was booked under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, (theft of power or unauthorised use of electricity), police said his father Mamlukur Rehman Barq was also booked for allegedly threatening government officials during the power department's inspection at their home.

"On checking the meter of the consumer received from the electrical testing laboratory, it is clear that electricity theft has been done by bypassing the meter and using electricity illegally," stated the FIR lodged on a complaint by a power department official.

The department inspected the Sambhal MP's residence on Thursday morning amid heavy security.

The MP is among those booked by the police in connection with the November 24 violence that led to the death of four locals in a clash with security personnel during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the city's Kot Garvi area.

He has filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a stay on his arrest and has also sought the quashing of the FIR registered against him. The MP has been accused of instigating people on November 24 and police alleged that his provocative speech was the reason behind the violence during the survey.

In the writ petition, the MP pleaded innocence, saying he was wrongly implicated in the matter. According to his counsel, he was not present at the place of the incident, yet named as accused in the FIR.

Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi told reporters that at 7.30 am Santosh Tripathi of the electricity department, who was tasked with checking power equipment in Deepa Sarai, went to the house of Samajwadi Party MP's father checked the electricity equipment there.

"During this, Mamlukur Rehman Barq abused engineers V K Gangal and Ajay Kumar Sharma, obstructed government work and said that 'the dispensation will change and we will ruin you'. The incident has been video recorded by the electricity department," he said.

"A case has been filed at the Nakhasa police station against Mamlukur Rehman Barq and two others -- Wasim and Salman -- under relevant provisions of the law," Bishnoi added.

Vinod Kumar, the power department's superintending engineer in Sambhal, said the MP's house had two connections of 2 kilowatts each. One connection was in his name and the other connection was in the name of his grandfather, who had passed away.

"Two days ago, we installed smart meters at his place. In the last six months, the metres showed zero unit consumption. Today, when the premises were checked, a 16.48 kilowatt load was found at his place. When both his electricity meters were sent to the lab, it was found in the MRI test that both the meters were tampered with," Singh said.

"During the checking today, engineers Ajay Sharma and V K Gangal claimed that they were threatened by the MP's father. A complaint has been lodged with the police in this regard also," he added.

In the morning, the electricity department conducted a check at the residence of the Sambhal MP amid heavy security deployment in the neighbourhood.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shirish Chandra said, "The electricity department requested police support for a safe and smooth inspection in the Deepa Sarai area."

When asked specifically about the location being inspected, he said, "This is the official residence of the MP where the electricity department is conducting the check."

Advocate Qasim Jamal, representing the MP, clarified their stance, saying, "The residence has two connections of 4 kilowatts, a 10-kilowatt solar panel, and a 5-kilowatt generator.

The setup includes two air conditioners, six-seven ceiling fans, a refrigerator, and lights. The bill is minimal because only four family members reside here: the MP, his wife, his mother, and his father."

On heavy security deployment including police, PAC and Rapid Action Force personnel in the neighbourhood, the advocate said it was an "attempt to tarnish the family's image".