New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against Bhartiya Janta Party’s Hyderabad candidate K Madhavi Latha for hurting religious sentiments of the Muslim community. The complain follows a video that earlier went viral on social media platforms, in the purported video Madhavi can be seen gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a nearby mosque during a roadshow, last week.

The accusation states that Madhavi Latha made a hand gesture mimicking the action of drawing and shooting an arrow towards a place of worship during a Ram Navami procession on April 17, which caused offense to the Muslim community, reported PTI quoting a police official. The case was lodged on April 20 under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), the report said.

As per ANI, the complainant was identified as Shaik Imran.

Following the video's widespread circulation, Madhavi Latha addressed the issue in a post on ‘X’, she said that she came across an incomplete video being circulated in media to create negativity.

"I would like to clarify that it’s an incomplete video and even because of such video if any one’s sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals," her post read.

Madhavi while talking to news agency ANI hollowing the controversy said, "This is ridiculous. If I were to be against Muslims then why would I participate in Hazrat Ali Saab ka Juloos that took place on Ramzan. I have distributed food to many people with my own hands...”

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM slammed Madhavi earlier on Friday, claiming that the arrow was aimed at Hyderabad's tranquilly and peace. Speaking at his first public event following his nomination filing from the Hyderabad constituency, Owaisi claimed that Madhavi Latha's alleged gesture was meant to erode harmony between the city's Muslim and Hindu community.