First girl from Birhor tribe of Jharkhand to pass matriculation exam

Ranchi: Payal, a 16-year-old girl of the Birhor tribe, became the first female from the tribe to pass the matriculation examination. Birhor is one of the primitive tribes in Jharkhand and residing in different parts of the state for ages.

Deputy Commissioner of Hazaribagh district, Aditya Kumar Anand, said it was a great achievement for the district as most of the Birhor girls and boys show no interest to attend classes despite the efforts. But Payal showed great interest in studies stated a PTI report.

“We will provide all the assistance to this girl and other Birhor girls in the district to go after education”, said Anand. In addition to that state government will also provide financial aid and stipends for higher education.

According to a PTI report, the daughter of Andhnu Birhor became the first girl amongst the 36 groups in the district to pass the matriculation examination after the results were declared on Sunday (August 1)

“I am feeling proud for being the first girl student amongst the 36 tandas of Hazaribag district to pass the matriculation examination,” Payal told PTI.

Payal studied at Pariyojana Ucha Vidyalay in Kandsar of the Hazaribagh district. Her mother Sundari Devi thanked the principal of the school Upendra Narayan Singh and said that his guidance inspired Payal to continue her studies.

Payal's ambition is to go for higher studies but she will also encourage other girls in the district to carry on with their studies who dropped out of the school.

The Block Education Officer of Kathamsandi, Jagannath Prashad said Payal’s success will definitely encourage other Birhor girls to take interest in studies.

