India sees a drastic decline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 30,549 new infections

New Delhi: India saw a drastic decline in the daily number of COVID-19 cases and recorded 30,549 new infections after seven days, as per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (August 3, 2021) morning. The Health Ministry also informed that the country reported 422 coronavirus-related deaths and 38,887 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases have increased to 3,17,26,507, whereas, the death toll stands at 4,25,195

India's active COVID-19 count has now dropped to 4,04,958, as compared to 4,13,718 on Monday.

The country has so far conducted 47.12 crore tests and the weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.39%, while the daily positivity rate stands at 1.85%.

