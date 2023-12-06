trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695895
NewsIndia
CYCLONE MICHAUNG

Flooding, Deaths: Cyclone Michaung Devastates Chennai - Developments So Far

Cyclone Michaung has caused deaths and destruction in Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai. Several areas are submerged in water even as authorities try to rescue particularly those living in low-lying areas.

Written By Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • On the Chennai Valacherry main road, a green-tech structural construction building collapsed, and three people were found trapped inside
  • Heavy rains continued to lash Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with Virudhunagar district recording the highest rainfall of 8 centimetres
  • The heavy rains that have been lashing Chennai over the past few days have led to flooding in several low-lying areas of the city
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Flooding, Deaths: Cyclone Michaung Devastates Chennai - Developments So Far People use a boat to shift to a safer place in flooded Chennai (Pic: ANI)

Early on Wednesday, Cyclone Michaung weakened into a deep depression over central coastal Andhra Pradesh. While rainfall subsided in many places, the cyclone left in its wake a trail of death and destruction, especially in the Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai.

The flooding in Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung had claimed 17 on Tuesday, according to ANI. On Wednesday the Chennai Police reported 6 more deaths. According to the police, as many as 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported for which medical assistance was rendered.

Waterlogged streets in several places across Chennai meant people, especially those living on the ground or lower floors, had to be evacuated. Many have taken shelter on rooftops with the authorities trying to rescue people by airlifting or via boats.

On the Chennai Valacherry main road, a green-tech structural construction building collapsed, and three people were found trapped inside. The Tamil Nadu government, with the help of the NLC company, started to pump out the water using motor pumps.
VCK Chief and MP Thirumavalavan visited the area and inquired with officials and family members of those who were struck inside.

Heavy rains continued to lash Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with Virudhunagar district recording the highest rainfall of 8 centimetres. Ponnamaravathi in Pudukkottai district, Natham in Dindigul district, Singampunari in Sivagangai district, and Sathiar in Madurai district all recorded 7 centimetres of rainfall.

The heavy rains that have been lashing Chennai over the past few days have led to flooding in several low-lying areas of the city. In response to the situation, the police department has deployed teams to provide relief and rescue to affected residents.
The teams have been distributing food packets, water, and other essential supplies to the affected residents. They are also helping to evacuate people from flooded areas and providing medical assistance to those in need.

Earlier, six deaths were reported in the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction given the Michaung cyclone, according to the Chennai police. Heavy rains have caused flooding in Chennai, and rescue workers have been deployed to evacuate residents from affected areas.
 
Amid the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores. CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the cyclone in the state. The Tamil Nadu CM also inspected the cyclone-affected areas on Wednesday morning.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, "We've rescued so many people till midnight. Without having any power, just with ordinary citizens' support, the BJP is doing its part...it is very unfortunate to see Chennai reeling under this kind of rain time and again. There is a systemic failure and for the past 45 years, this is the story of Chennai. Politicians keep promising but they have all failed...political will is very short-sighted, it is not long-term...we won't talk about it now but after 3-4 days from now, once the situation improves...We want people to look at alternatives now..."

 

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi had taken to 'X', and posted, "My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone. Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises."

 

As per reports, after 1980, Chennai has received the heaviest rainfall thanks to Michaung. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Mizoram set to get a new CM
DNA Video
DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: What's BJP win in 3 states mean for 2024?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'