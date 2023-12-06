Flooding, Deaths: Cyclone Michaung Devastates Chennai - Developments So Far

Early on Wednesday, Cyclone Michaung weakened into a deep depression over central coastal Andhra Pradesh. While rainfall subsided in many places, the cyclone left in its wake a trail of death and destruction, especially in the Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai.

The flooding in Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung had claimed 17 on Tuesday, according to ANI. On Wednesday the Chennai Police reported 6 more deaths. According to the police, as many as 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported for which medical assistance was rendered.

Waterlogged streets in several places across Chennai meant people, especially those living on the ground or lower floors, had to be evacuated. Many have taken shelter on rooftops with the authorities trying to rescue people by airlifting or via boats.

On the Chennai Valacherry main road, a green-tech structural construction building collapsed, and three people were found trapped inside. The Tamil Nadu government, with the help of the NLC company, started to pump out the water using motor pumps.

VCK Chief and MP Thirumavalavan visited the area and inquired with officials and family members of those who were struck inside.

Heavy rains continued to lash Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with Virudhunagar district recording the highest rainfall of 8 centimetres. Ponnamaravathi in Pudukkottai district, Natham in Dindigul district, Singampunari in Sivagangai district, and Sathiar in Madurai district all recorded 7 centimetres of rainfall.

The heavy rains that have been lashing Chennai over the past few days have led to flooding in several low-lying areas of the city. In response to the situation, the police department has deployed teams to provide relief and rescue to affected residents.

The teams have been distributing food packets, water, and other essential supplies to the affected residents. They are also helping to evacuate people from flooded areas and providing medical assistance to those in need.

Heavy rains have caused flooding in Chennai, and rescue workers have been deployed to evacuate residents from affected areas.



Amid the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores. CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the cyclone in the state. The Tamil Nadu CM also inspected the cyclone-affected areas on Wednesday morning.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, "We've rescued so many people till midnight. Without having any power, just with ordinary citizens' support, the BJP is doing its part...it is very unfortunate to see Chennai reeling under this kind of rain time and again. There is a systemic failure and for the past 45 years, this is the story of Chennai. Politicians keep promising but they have all failed...political will is very short-sighted, it is not long-term...we won't talk about it now but after 3-4 days from now, once the situation improves...We want people to look at alternatives now..."

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi had taken to 'X', and posted, "My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone. Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises."

As per reports, after 1980, Chennai has received the heaviest rainfall thanks to Michaung.