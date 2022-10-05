NewsIndia
FMGE DECEMBER 2022

FMGE December 2022 application correction window opens TODAY at natboard.edu.in- Here’s how to make changes

FMGE December 2022: The application form edit facility will begin from today, October 5, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the FMGE December 2022 session can log in to the official website and make required changes, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 08:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau

FMGE December 2022: Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, FMGE December 2022 application form edit facility will begin from tomorrow, October 5, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the FMGE session in December 2022 can log in using their application number, birthdate, or any other requested information. Candidates will have until October 10, 2022, at 11:55 p.m., to update the FMGE December application form.

Candidates who need to update the photographs in their applications have been listed by the National Board of Examinations, or Nat Board. Such candidates have uploaded incorrect photos, signatures, and/or thumbprints that do not adhere to the established standards. Candidates can check their FMGE application number and, if necessary, the information that has to be corrected. 

FMGE December 2022: How to make changes

  • Visit the official site of Natboard at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on FMGE December 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Make changes in the application form and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

FMGE December 2022; download the official notice here

Some candidates failed to upload their photos, signatures, or thumbprints in accordance with the required image upload instructions. During the edit window, such candidates must correct the image(s) on their application form.

 

