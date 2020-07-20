Former chief priest of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, Srinivasa Murthy Deekshitulu, dies due to COVID-19

One of the former chief priests of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, Peddinti Srinivasamurthy Deekshitulu, died on Monday (July 20) while undergoing treatment for coronavirus COVID-19 at Tirupati SVIMS hospital. He was 80.

Dekshituluji was a representative for "Peddinti" (one of the four hereditary families 1. Gollapalli, 2.Paidipalli 3.Tirupathamma 4. Peddinti) and was serving as family mirasidar (hereditary priests) at Tirupati Balaji temple for around three decades.

Dekshituluji was connected with swami seva from his childhood and had served at Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple in Tirumala and other Vaikhanasa Agama Sastra following temples.

He also served as "Brahmotsava Kankana Bhattar" (priest who ties sacred thread to conduct nine days annual fest) and did Jyeshtabhishekam. Dekshituluji belonged to "Vaikhanasa Agama" tradition and the priests of this tradition are only eligible to perform the pujas at Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swami temple in Tirumala.

Dekshituluji established a temple of Vikhanasa muni with his own funds at R.S.Mada street, Tirupati and also installed Lord Venkateshwara statue in this temple. TTD Sri Kodandarama Temple will arrange a procession on Mondau in the honour of the late priest.

Since Dekshituluji has died of coronavirus his mortal remians will not be handed over to his family.

Tirupati legislator and TTD former Trust Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy has expressed his deepest condolences over Dekshituluji's death.