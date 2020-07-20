हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tirupati Balaji temple

Former chief priest of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, Srinivasa Murthy Deekshitulu, dies due to COVID-19

One of the former chief priests of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, Peddinti Srinivasamurthy Deekshitulu, died on Monday (July 20) while undergoing treatment for coronavirus COVID-19 at Tirupati SVIMS hospital. He was 80.

Former chief priest of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, Srinivasa Murthy Deekshitulu, dies due to COVID-19

One of the former chief priests of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, Peddinti Srinivasamurthy Deekshitulu, died on Monday (July 20) while undergoing treatment for coronavirus COVID-19 at Tirupati SVIMS hospital. He was 80.

Dekshituluji was a representative for "Peddinti" (one of the four hereditary families 1. Gollapalli, 2.Paidipalli 3.Tirupathamma 4. Peddinti) and was serving as family mirasidar (hereditary priests) at Tirupati Balaji temple for around three decades.

Dekshituluji was connected with swami seva from his childhood and had served at Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple in Tirumala and other Vaikhanasa Agama Sastra following temples.

He also served as  "Brahmotsava Kankana Bhattar" (priest who ties sacred thread to conduct  nine days annual fest) and did Jyeshtabhishekam. Dekshituluji belonged to "Vaikhanasa Agama" tradition and the priests of this tradition are only eligible to perform the pujas at Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swami temple in Tirumala.

Dekshituluji established a temple of Vikhanasa muni with his own funds at R.S.Mada street, Tirupati and also installed Lord Venkateshwara statue in this temple.  TTD Sri Kodandarama Temple will arrange a procession on Mondau in the honour of the late priest.

Since Dekshituluji has died of coronavirus his mortal remians will not be handed over to his family.

Tirupati legislator and TTD former Trust Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy has expressed his deepest condolences over Dekshituluji's death.

Tags:
Tirupati Balaji templeSrinivasa Murthy DeekshituluAndhra Pradesh
Next
Story

Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan SOG serves notice to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in horse-trading probe
  • 11,18,043Confirmed
  • 27,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M22S

Congress raised question on PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya