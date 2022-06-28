NewsIndia
MUMBAI BUILDING COLLAPSE

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai, eight injured, 20-25 feared trapped

The incident took place in Kurla's Naik Nagar area and according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), eight people have so far been rescued. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 07:01 AM IST

New Delhi: At least eight people sustained injuries and around 20-25 people were said to be trapped after a four-storey building in Mumbai's Kurla collapsed on Monday (June 27, 2022) night. The incident took place in the Naik Nagar area and the teams of fire brigade and police are currently involved in the rescue operations.

An official said that the wing of the building was likely to collapse.

The injured have been shifted to nearby Rajawadi hospital and a search operation is underway to look for more survivors.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the site and said that such property should be vacated on the notice of BMC.

"Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It`s now important to take action on this," Thackeray told news agency ANI.

He added, "All four buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there. Our priority is to rescue everyone... In the morning we`ll look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren`t troubled."

More details are awaited.

