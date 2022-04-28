हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fourth wave scare: India logs 3,303 new Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths in last 24 hours

An increase of 701 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

​​New Delhi: India recorded 3,303 new Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,23,693, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (April 28, 2022). The active cases stand at 16,980.

An increase of 701 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,563 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,28,126. 

The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said. 

The nation’s daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.66 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.61 per cent.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​188.40 crore. As many as 4,97,669 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 511.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.22 million and vaccinations to over 11.31 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 81,189,357 and 992,722, respectively, according to the CSSE.

