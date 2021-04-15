हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
French foreign minister

French foreign minister to visit ISRO flight centre in Bengaluru

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is on a 3-day visit to India for promoting bilateral relations in science and technology, will also visit Bengaluru to announce the contribution of France to India's human space flight program 'Gaganyaan.'

French foreign minister to visit ISRO flight centre in Bengaluru
File photo

Bengaluru: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is on a 3-day visit to India, will be in this tech hub on Thursday (April 15) for promoting bilateral relations in science and technology, an official said on Wednesday (April 14).

"On his day-long visit to the city, Le Drian will announce the contribution of France to India`s human space flight programme `Gaganyaan` at the human space flight centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the city," said a French consulate official in a statement here.

Le Drian will also interact with the state-run ISRO`s chairman K. Sivan and human space flight centre director S. Unnikrishnan Nair on the occasion.

"In the space cooperation over the decades, France and India worked on many missions, including the operational climate research satellites," said the official.

The Indo-French Oceansat3-Argos mission will be launched soon, while a third joint satellite Trishna is in the development phase.

"The thermal infrared orbiter will be the first to monitor the temperature of earth on a global and constant basis, with very high accuracy," said the statement.

France is also keen to strengthen dialogue with India on emerging space security issues.

Le Drian will also visit the Bangalore Life Sciences cluster, with the National Centre for Biological Sciences, the Centre for cellular and molecular platforms and the Institute of Stem cell science and regenerative medicine.

"Besides highlighting the cooperation between the two countries on health, life sciences and biotechnology, Le Drian will hold talks with heads of National Centre for Biological Life Sciences and French companies in the city," added the official.

Le Drian will meet investors and top executives of major business groups to showcase his country as an attractive business destination for Indian firms, which are choosing France as their gateway to the EU (European Union) market, especially in the context of Brexit.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
French foreign ministerIndia FranceISRO projectGaganyaanJean Yves Le DrianEuropian UnionI
Next
Story

Daily COVID-19 cases double in 10 days, country breaks record everyday

Must Watch

PT9M54S

Coronavirus Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal may announce weekend curfew in Delhi