G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi meets a host of world leaders, discusses S400 deal with Turkey's Erdoğan

Osaka: On the second and final day of the 14th G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka, PM Narendra Modi met with a host of world leaders during which he also discussed the S400 missile defence system which India wants to procure from Russia.

According to the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, the PM met Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Australia's Scott Morrison and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan among other leaders.

PM Modi's meeting with the Chinese President came towards the end of the G20 Summit where both leaders were seen interacting with each other.

During PM Modi's parleys with Turkey's Erdogan, the latter raised his country's deal with Russia for S400 missile defence system.

It may be recalled that the United States has recently warned India from buying the S400 missile defence system from Russia, saying that it would limit cooperation between the two democracies.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "There was a general discussion as to how the two countries can cooperate in defence cooperation and see on the possibility of working together".

The PM started the day by meeting Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. During the meet with the Indonesian President, the focus was on defence, Indo Pacific and trade.

PM had visited Indonesia last year and had established a comprehensive strategic partnership. Both are also looking at maritime connectivity, especially, between the westernmost Indonesian province of Aceh and India's Andaman Islands.

His last meeting was with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Earlier in the day Morrison tweeted, "Kithana acha he Modi!", to which PM Modi responded, "Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship!"