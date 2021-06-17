Ganga ki beti gets UP CM Yogi Adityanath's help, state government to look after baby girl

New Delhi: A 22-day old baby girl was found abandoned in a wooden box floating in the Ganga river in Ghazipur district on Wednesday (June 16, 2021).

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Uttar Pradesh government will take full responsibility of the child and will ensure its proper upbringing.

"A newborn girl has been found in a wooden box in river Ganga in Ghazipur district. The state government has decided that it will take care of the child. Saving a girl by a boatman is an unique example of humanity. The state government will provide housing facilities by thanking them. In addition, he should also be benefited immediately from other eligible schemes," says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Ghazipur: A baby girl in a wooden box was found floating in Ganga River yesterday Locals say, "When people heard sound of crying, they opened the box & found a baby girl. Horoscope of the baby girl & picture of gods & goddesses were placed inside the box." pic.twitter.com/oCZ1790H0e — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 16, 2021

As per the reports, boatmen heard the baby crying near the Dadri Ghat and spotted the wooden box, inside which the baby girl was found. Inside the box was covered with photographs of Hindu deities and a horoscope of the baby.

The police were informed and the baby was taken to the Asha Jyoti Kendra and then a hospital for a check-up. The baby has now been named ‘Ganga’.

Live TV