Uttar Pradesh

Ganga ki beti gets UP CM Yogi Adityanath's help, state government to look after baby girl

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Uttar Pradesh government will take full responsibility of the child and will ensure its proper upbringing.

File Photo
File Photo

New Delhi: A 22-day old baby girl was found abandoned in a wooden box floating in the Ganga river in Ghazipur district on Wednesday (June 16, 2021). 

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Uttar Pradesh government will take full responsibility of the child and will ensure its proper upbringing.

"A newborn girl has been found in a wooden box in river Ganga in Ghazipur district. The state government has decided that it will take care of the child. Saving a girl by a boatman is an unique example of humanity. The state government will provide housing facilities by thanking them. In addition, he should also be benefited immediately from other eligible schemes," says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

As per the reports, boatmen heard the baby crying near the Dadri Ghat and spotted the wooden box, inside which the baby girl was found. Inside the box was covered with photographs of Hindu deities and a horoscope of the baby. 

The police were informed and the baby was taken to the Asha Jyoti Kendra and then a hospital for a check-up. The baby has now been named ‘Ganga’.

