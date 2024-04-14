Advertisement
SALMAN KHAN

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility For Firing Outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the firing incident that happened outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment.

New Delhi: The entire Bollywood community is in shock after an early morning shooting incident outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Now, the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the firing incident that happened outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment.

 

