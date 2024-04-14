Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility For Firing Outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the firing incident that happened outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The entire Bollywood community is in shock after an early morning shooting incident outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Now, the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the firing incident that happened outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment.
Live Tv