Gangster Ravi Pujari

Gangster Ravi Pujari, extradited from Senegal, to be produced in Bombay Sessions Court

Ravi Pujari is accused of committing serious offences including murder and extortion. He was extradited from Senegal on February 22. Police had brought gangster Ravi Pujari to the city from Bengaluru, said Joint CP Crime, Milind Bharambe.

Credit: ANI

Mumbai: After a year-long battle, the Mumbai police got custody of gangster Ravi Pujari. On February 23, the police took over custody of the criminal from the Bangalore High Court.

The gangster has been remanded to police custody till March 9, he is wanted in more than 49 cases in the city. He will be produced in court for the 2016 Gajali restaurant firing.

He was extradited from Senegal on February 22, 2020, pursuant to an extradition request made by India in early 2019.

Pujari, who parted ways with underworld don Chhota Rajan had jumped bail after he was arrested in Senegal in 2019 and had escaped to South Africa, where he was involved in drug trafficking and extortion. 

(Developing story)

