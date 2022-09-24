GATE 2023 registration ends soon on gate.iitk.ac.in, direct link to apply here

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur will conclude the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE 2023 soon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the GATE 2023 exam on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in till September 30.

GATE 2023 Exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and February 12, 2023 in two sessions (forenoon and afternoon) each day and the GATE 2023 Results will be announced on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible to apply for GATE 2023. Detailed Eligibility Criteria

GATE 2023 Application Fee

Female candidates (per paper) - Rs 850

SC / ST / PwD* category candidates (per paper) - Rs 850

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper) - Rs 1700

Here's how to apply for GATE 2023

Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on the GATE 2023 registration link that will be available on the home page.

Register yourself and log in with the application number generated

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Submit your GATE 2023 application form and download the confirmation page

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) conducted for twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

GATE exam jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. This year IIT Kanpur is organising the GATE 2023 exam.