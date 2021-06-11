Ghar wapsi to Trinamool for Mukul Roy? Speculations rife on Bengal BJP leader switching sides

Is BJP's Mukul Roy all set to return to Trinamool Congress? Seems so, if sources are to be believed. According to media reports, following a closed-door meeting with his trusted aides, which also saw the presence of his son Shubranshu, the former TMC leader who had left the party in 2017 and later joined BJP, has decided to come back to TMC. However, neither Roy, TMC or BJP has officially commented on the matter so far.

On Wednesday evening, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy told a news channel that the party turncoats have to be divided into softliners, who didn't badmouth CM Mamata Banerjee after leaving the party, and hardliners who insulted the CM. "While Suvendu Adhikari badmouthed Mamata Banerjee after shifting, Mukul Roy never openly abused the chief Minister," Roy told the channel. Many saw this as a clear hint that Roy is all set to return to TMC.

Sources also inform that the growing popularity of the leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari in BJP was one of the many reasons behind the growing rift between Roy and BJP.

