New Delhi: A school in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh was shut for three days after two students tested positive for Covid-19.

One student of Class 3 and another of standard 9 of St. Francis School in Indirapuram have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, following which the offline classes have been suspended till April 13, 2022. The classes will be held virtually from April 11-13 to break the chain, Rony Thomas, Principal of St. Francis School said in a mail on Sunday (April 10).

The cases came to light after the family of the two students-- who had not been attending offline classes for three days-- were contacted. The school administration then decided to close the school as a precautionary measure and urged parents to follow the necessary Covid-19 protocols.

The school will now hold physical classes after the Easter Holidays, the Principal added.

