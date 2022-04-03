हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghaziabad Mayor reverses Navratri meat ban order, says only licensed shops with covered kiosks can operate

Earlier, Ghaziabad Mayor had said that the selling of meat will not be allowed in the open, near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located during the nine-day festival.

Representational Image (PTI)

New Delhi: Hours after saying that the selling of meat will not be allowed in the open, near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located during the Navratra festival, the Ghaziabad Mayor on Saturday (April 2, 2022) said that only licensed meat shops with covered kiosks will be allowed to operate in the city. 

Earlier, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma had said that the selling of meat will not be allowed in the open, near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located during the nine-day festival. Later, in an amended letter, Sharma said licensed meat shops can operate in compliance with state government orders.

District Magistrate (DM) RK Singh told PTI that the mayor has amended her order and meat shops in Ghaziabad will remain open as per the guidelines of the government.

Only licensed meat shops will be allowed to operate in covered kiosks. Hygiene-related precautions near the shops will be ensured by the health department of the municipal corporation, he said, adding that nobody would be allowed to throw animal carcasses in open areas.

"I have spoken with Municipal Commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar regarding the order of Mayor Asha Sharma which she gave in her first letter to the health department in connection with the closure of meat shops from April 2 to 10, in view of the Navratra festival," Singh said.

The DM said he was apprised by Tanwar that there was no provision in the municipal act that gave the mayor or the municipal authorities the power to close down legal and licensed meat shops

Meanwhile, the District Panchayat of Aligarh has passed an order for meat and the first shops to remain shut for nine days during the Navratri festival.

"An order has been passed for Fish and meat shops to remain shut in view of Navratri festival for nine days," said Vijay Singh Jadaun, President, District Panchayat Aligarh.

The District Panchayat president added that strict actions will be taken against those flouting the order.

(With agency inputs)

