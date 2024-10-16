The Mumbai Police have found shocking details related to an attempt to murder case in which a man was allegedly stabbed by miscreants. During the investigation, the police found that the 22-year-old Rizwan Shaikh inflicted knife injury upon himself as he was upset due to his girlfriend's refusal to share her Snapchat password.

According to the police, the man who works as an air conditioner mechanic from Bhandup, had been dating a girl for the past few months. While he has gained unauthorized access to the girl's Instagram and Facebook accounts, he was asking for her Snapchat password.

When he asked the girl for the password, she refused. On Monday, Shaikh picked the girl up from her Thane college and they went to Dreams Mall near the Bhandup Railway station. He again asked for the Snapchat password and when the girl refused, he used a knife to stab himself, reported the Indian Express.

Frightened by the incident, the girlfriend wrapped her scarf around the wound, and they immediately went home. However, it was likely that Shaikh lied at his home following which his father registered a complaint alleging that three men stabbed his son.

Police then scanned CCTV footage, Shaikh's call records and questioned his girlfriend who narrated the whole incident.