‘Girls talk to boys on phones and then run away with them’, says UP Women's Commission member

New Delhi: A UP Women's Commission member has courted controversy by her outrageous remarks on women.

Meena Kumari, UP Women's Commission member, allegedly said that girls should not be given mobile devices as it leads to increase in crime against women.

Talking to reporters in Aligarh, Meena said that society will have to become serious about the increasing crimes against women, and claimed mobile phones have become a huge problem.

“Girls talk on mobile for hours, mingle with boys, their mobiles are not even checked and their family members do not know about it. They talk with boys and later run away with them,” Kumari said on Wednesday.

She added that parents, especially mothers should monitor their daughters as their careless attitude leads to crimes against women.

Slamming Kumari’s statement, SP spokesperson Juhi Singh questioned, "When will we stop commenting on women? When will you stop making women the object of gossip?"

"Ensure women's their rights, help women progress, this should be your motto, otherwise such commission should be removed. The statement of the member of the Commission for Women has blemished 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan and women empowerment. Does she herself not use a mobile phone?"

Further, Singh asked, "Such people have such a bad mentality. Should such people be appointed to sensitive commissions and posts?"

