Uttarakhand

Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, helpline numbers released

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared. The government has released three Helpline numbers for those stuck in the region and need help. 

CHAMOLI: A flash flood was reported in Dhauli Ganga near a river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand after a part of Nandadevi Glacier broke off in Joshimath. The incident took place on Sunday (February 7) morning. Several casualties are feared as almost 150 labourers who were at the site are said to be missing after the sudden rise in the water level in the region. According to ANI, the incident was reported from Raini village in Tapovan area of the Chamoli district. 

The Chamoli Police said that the Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area. Though details are awaited, several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert, officials added.

Meanwhile, the government has released Helpline numbers for those stuck in the affected areas: 

 

1070
1905 

* Whatsapp: 9458322120, 9557444486
* Facebook: chamoli police
* Twitter: @chamolipolice @SP_chamoli,
* Instagram: chamoli_police

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in a series of tweets, informed that people were being evacuated from the areas near Alkananda and appealed them to not pay attention to rumours. He also appealed to social media users not to share old, fake videos around the Chamoli avalanche tragedy. He said all districts concerned have been alerted and people have been asked not to go near the Ganga. According to PTI, CM Rawat has cancelled all his programmes scheduled for the day. He is likely to visit Chamoli to take stock of the situation.

ITBP and NDRF teams rushed to flood-hit areas in Uttarakhand to undertake relief and rescue work, officials in New Delhi said.

