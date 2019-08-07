Glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end: PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Sushma Swaraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, calling her demise "a personal loss". 67-year-old Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night in the national capital. She was admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the evening after her health condition deteriorated. Swaraj had reportedly complained of restlessness and was rushed to AIIMS at around 9 pm.

Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

The two-time MP had been having some health-related complications over the last several months. She had also opted out of contesting the Lok Sabha election 2019 citing health issues.

Swaraj was appointed the external affairs minister in the first term of the Narendra Modi government in 2014. She leaves behind a legacy of an easily-accessible external affairs minister who helped the Indian diaspora in distress with her quick response on Twitter to requests for help. Her interaction with the diaspora on social media established her as someone who could be reached in distress with just the click of a mouse.