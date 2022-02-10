हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
goa elections 2022

Goa Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi to address mega rally in poll-bound state today

As per a press release issued by Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), PM Modi will address a mega public meeting at 5.00 pm at Bodgeshwar Maidan. 

Goa Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi to address mega rally in poll-bound state today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a grand rally in Mapusa on Thursday (February 10, 2022) ahead of the Goa assembly polls. 

According to a press release issued by Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day before the campaign ends for poll-bound Goa, PM Modi will address a mega public meeting at 5.00 pm at Bodgeshwar Maidan. 

All arrangements have been made for the dignitaries on the dais and off the dais, added the release.

"The beautiful lighting and the huge pandal at the venue have become a major attraction for the people. Welcome boards are erected all over Mapusa," it stated.

"Prime Minister rally has caught the attention of the general public as well as the national and state media," it added.

Additionally, BJP informed that the party has taken all the measures in adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

"While steps are taken for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, we also urge everyone to follow the protocols to keep COVID-19 at bay," it said.

Meanwhile, Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With ANI inputs) 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
goa elections 2022Goa pollsCongressCongress ManifestominingGoa assembly election 2022Narendra Modi
Next
Story

UP Assembly polls 2022: Phase 1 voting begins today, 623 candidates in fray

Must Watch

PT7M55S

DNA: Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai exposed on hijab controversy