Delhiites may soon get liquor delivered at their doorsteps as the Delhi government’s group of ministers (GoM) has given green signal to this proposal, as per a media report.

“….The group of ministers recommended that home delivery of liquor sourced from retail liquor vends in Delhi may be allowed,” NDTV reported.

The proposals for home delivery of liquor and GoM’s recommendations regarding the Excise Police 2022-23 are being framed, and will be put before the Delhi Cabinet for its approval, NDTV reported citing officials.

As per reports, GoM reportedly considered that home delivery could be an appropriate alternative to ensure alcohol supply during emergency situations, like the pandemic. The home delivery would also ensure equitable distribution of liquor, checking spurious liquor consumption and inter-state smuggling.

The GoM reportedly also said that there should not be any restriction on retail liquor vendors for giving discounts on alcohol, “as long as the market operates in a healthy manner”.

