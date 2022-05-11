हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Liquor

Good news for liquor lovers! Delhiites may soon get their favourite brew delivered at their doorsteps

Delhiites may soon get liquor delivered at their doorsteps as the Delhi government’s group of ministers (GoM) has given green signal to this proposal, as per a media report.

Good news for liquor lovers! Delhiites may soon get their favourite brew delivered at their doorsteps
Representational image

Delhiites may soon get liquor delivered at their doorsteps as the Delhi government’s group of ministers (GoM) has given green signal to this proposal, as per a media report.

“….The group of ministers recommended that home delivery of liquor sourced from retail liquor vends in Delhi may be allowed,” NDTV reported.

The proposals for home delivery of liquor and GoM’s recommendations regarding the Excise Police 2022-23 are being framed, and will be put before the Delhi Cabinet for its approval, NDTV reported citing officials. 

As per reports, GoM reportedly considered that home delivery could be an appropriate alternative to ensure alcohol supply during emergency situations, like the pandemic. The home delivery would also ensure equitable distribution of liquor, checking spurious liquor consumption and inter-state smuggling. 

The GoM reportedly also said that there should not be any restriction on retail liquor vendors for giving discounts on alcohol, “as long as the market operates in a healthy manner”. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LiquorHome delivery of liquorAlcoholDelhiDelhi Government
Next
Story

Sedition law: Govt is trying to do what Pandit Nehru could not do then, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

Must Watch

PT20M19S

Today's Astro Show: how will be your day today ?