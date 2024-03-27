Advertisement
SADHGURU

Good News! Sadhguru Discharged From Hospital In Delhi After Emergency Brain Surgery

He had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
He had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director - Apollo Hospitals Group, who met Sadhguru in the hospital, shared, “The doctors have expressed satisfaction with his recovery and healing. Sadhguru, even as he is recovering, has maintained the same spirit. His commitment to the global good, his sharp mind and his sense of humour are all intact. I think this is good news for all the millions of people who have been enquiring about his health.”

Isha Foundation joins millions of volunteers and people worldwide in expressing gratitude to Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi, Dr S Chatterjee, and the entire team at Apollo Hospitals for their exceptional support and care.

The Foundation is also immensely thankful for the outpouring of love and support that Sadhguru has received from everyone during this time.

