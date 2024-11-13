Advertisement
'Govt Of Thieves': Kharge Mounts Attack On BJP-Led Mahayuti In Maharashtra As Assembly Polls Inch Closer

Campaigning in Latur, Kharge accused the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, of having no role in the freedom struggle and the country's unity.

Nov 13, 2024, 08:57 PM IST
'Govt Of Thieves': Kharge Mounts Attack On BJP-Led Mahayuti In Maharashtra As Assembly Polls Inch Closer File Photo of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI)

Assembly Elections 2024: With Maharashtra Assembly elections around the corner, the Congress has stepped up its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, dubbing the state government a “government of thieves.” Congress national president and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scating attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Mahayuti alliance, calling for its defeat at the hustings on November 20.

Mahayuti is a government of thieves. The assembly elections are an opportunity to teach traitors a lesson, Kharge said. Campaigning in Latur, Kharge accused the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, of having no role in the freedom struggle and the country's unity. While addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Latur, the Congress chief criticized the ruling party over the slogans— “Batenge to Katenge” and “Ek Hai to Safe Hai”, describing them as divisive.

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had questioned the waving of the book of Constitution by Congress leaders. "Congress leaders laid down their lives to keep the country and all communities united. On the contrary, the BJP and RSS had no contribution to the freedom movement and unity of the country," Kharge said, slamming 'Batenge to Katenge' and Ek Hai to Safe Hai' slogans being raised by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi, respectively.

During the poll rally, Kharge held a copy of the Constitution book and invoked B. R Ambedkar's contribution to society and equality. "Only Ambedkar's constitution guarantees protection to all sections of society. Modi says Congress is flaunting a blank copy of the Constitution. Is it blank?" he asked.

"Modi says the red colour of the Constitution reference book symbolizes Naxalism and calls the opposition Urban Naxals. Modi gave the same copy (of the Constitution) to then President Ram Nath Kovind. Should we call them urban naxals?" the Congress chief asked.

Kharge also brought up the issue of caste census, which Congress promised in its poll manifesto, and said that it aims to foster unity and equal distribution of benefits for all sections. "The census is not for dividing people," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)  

