Gujarat Assembly Polls: Amit Shah makes BIG STATEMENT on 'Non-resident Gujaratis, says THIS

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRGs) played a significant role in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) repeated victory in Gujarat and urged them to become messengers to spread the party's and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message in the state's villages. In a virtual address to a gathering of NRGs at the start of the three-day 'Pravasi Gujarati Parv 2022,' Shah stated that wherever Gujaratis have settled, they have made those nations proud and contributed to the development of not only the country but the entire world. "From 1990, whenever elections were held, the people of Gujarat have made BJP win. NRGs have played a big role in this victory. I know your message is of great importance in your village," the home minister said in a video message.

According to Shah, Narendra Modi, as Gujarat's chief minister, gave the development a new direction and worked to build trust in electoral politics by removing the evils of dynasty, casteism, and appeasement. Modi demonstrated how to turn a crisis into an opportunity, improve law and order and make the state curfew-free, have zero tolerance for terrorism, and proudly display our cultural heritage to the world.

"The BJP government has worked to develop Gujarat, and Narendrabhai has given a global identity to Gujarat. Let us all continue this journey. In the 2022 election, I appeal to you to spread the message of BJP and Narendrabhai and the development of the country to the villages by becoming the ambassadors of the BJP," Amit Shah quotes

"When Modi became chief minister of Gujarat, a large part of the country had lost trust in the democratic system. Many areas remained underdeveloped and felt the democratic system was not for them. Modi realised the dream of the welfare state of the makers of our Constitution," Amit Shah stated. Shah stated that Modi understood that the state should be for the welfare of everyone, especially the poorest of the poor, and worked towards that goal, adding that among the PM's accomplishments were ensuring universal vaccination and providing free grains to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

