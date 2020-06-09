Gujarat Board 10th result 2020: 60.64% students pass exam, girls outshine boys

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the Gujarat Board class 10th result or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result for Class 10 students on Thursday (June 9) at 8 am. The class 10 Gujarat Board results for SSC students was declared by the GSEB on its official website at gseb.org.

A total of 60.64 percent cleared the GSEB SSC exam this year, while the pass percentage in 2019 was around 66.97%. Out of the 7,92,942 students who had registered for the exam, 4,80,845 students became eligible for marksheets this year.

A total of 291 schools in the state have achieved 100 percent result, while 174 schools have recorded a 0 per cent result. Surat has emerged as the the highest performing district with 74.66 pass percentage, while Dahod district has recorded the lowest pass percentage. It may be recalled that in 2019 too, Surat was the highest performing region with 79.63 percent pass percentage. In Ahmedabad, the pass percentage is 65.51 per cent, while in Rajkot it is 64.08 per cent. The pass percentage in Vadodara is 60.19 per cent.

A total of 66.02 percent girls have cleared the exams outperforming the boys. The pass percentage among boys is 56.53 percent. Only 1671 students from all over the state have been able to get A-One grade, while 23,754 students got A-two and 58,128 students got B-one grade.

It is to be noted that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how you can check the Gujarat Board class 10th result 2020 online:

-Go to the official website of the board, which is gseb.org

-Look for SSC Result 2020

-Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.

-Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

-Download the scorecard in PDF format for your future reference.

Students can also check their result by sending SMS in this format to get their scorecard on their phones — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.