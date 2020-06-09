Gujarat Board class 10th Result 2020 live news: Result declared at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the Gujarat Board class 10th result or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result for Class 10 students on Thursday (June 9) at 8 am. The class 10 Gujarat Board results for SSC students has been declared by the GSEB on its official website at gseb.org. Around 11 lakh students had taken the Gujarat Board SSC exams in 2020.

According to GSEB, a student is required to score at least a D grade in each subject and overall in order to pass the SSC examination. If a student scores an E grade, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary exams.

Here are the latest and live updates of GSEB 10th result 2020:

- GSEB declares Gujarat Board class 10th Result 2020. Check gseb.org

- In 2019, Surat had the highest passout percentage of 79.83%, while Chhota Udepur district had the lowest passout percentage of 46.38%.

- Earlier, the Gujarat HSC Science result was declared on May 17, and a total of 71.34 per cent of students cleared the exam

- How to check result via SMS

Students can also check their results by sending an SMS in this format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

- Here's how to check result online:

1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org

2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.

3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.

4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box

5. Download the hard copy for future reference

- Over 11 lakh students had appeared for the SSC exam, which concluded on March 17.