हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat High Court

Gujarat High Court live-streams proceedings from Chief Justice's courtroom on YouTube

The Gujarat High Court on Monday (October 26) announced that it will begin live-streaming of proceedings on popular video-sharing platform YouTube, Bar and Bench reported. 

Gujarat High Court live-streams proceedings from Chief Justice&#039;s courtroom on YouTube

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Monday (October 26) announced that it will begin live-streaming of proceedings on popular video-sharing platform YouTube, Bar and Bench reported. 

The live streaming proceedings started from Chief Justice Vikram Nath's courtroom from Monday. However, this will be purely on an experimental basis. 

"Aspect of continuing with or adapting the modality of live court proceedings will be decided based on the outcome of this trial starting today and any other trial of any other modality that may be taken up in due course," a circular released by the Gujarat High Court said.

The link to watch the proceedings is available on the YouTube channel of the Gujarat High Court. The link to live stream the proceedings will be updated every evening.

Tags:
Gujarat High CourtGujarat HCcourt live streaming
Next
Story

Bihar election: Campaigning for first phase polls to end on October 26 evening
  • 79,09,959Confirmed
  • 1,19,014Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M42S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Alia responded to the allegations against father Mahesh Bhatt