Gujarat High Court live-streams proceedings from Chief Justice's courtroom on YouTube

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Monday (October 26) announced that it will begin live-streaming of proceedings on popular video-sharing platform YouTube, Bar and Bench reported.

The live streaming proceedings started from Chief Justice Vikram Nath's courtroom from Monday. However, this will be purely on an experimental basis.

"Aspect of continuing with or adapting the modality of live court proceedings will be decided based on the outcome of this trial starting today and any other trial of any other modality that may be taken up in due course," a circular released by the Gujarat High Court said.

Breaking: Gujarat High Court begins live streaming of proceedings from Chief Justice's courtroom #Livestream #GujaratHighCourt Read story: https://t.co/y3vKiVTRlV pic.twitter.com/6YNzdnkDbL — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 26, 2020

Chief Court of Gujarat High Court is live streaming on youtube from today on trial basishttps://t.co/FJplz6Il0i pic.twitter.com/qoMFzdnSiw — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 26, 2020

The link to watch the proceedings is available on the YouTube channel of the Gujarat High Court. The link to live stream the proceedings will be updated every evening.